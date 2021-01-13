Victim shot in the back in Burleson is in critical condition at hospital, police say

A person was shot in the back and critically injured on Wednesday in Burleson, police said.

The victim, who was shot Wednesday evening in the 700 block of Northeast Alsbury Boulevard, is male. Burleson police did not release his age and they did not say whether he was indoors or outdoors when he was shot.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Police did not say whether an assailant was in custody. Police said that anyone with information on the shooting should call them at 817-426-9903.