Tarrant grand jury hands up capital murder indictment in Grand Prairie stabbing deaths

A Tarrant County grand jury on Wednesday indicted on a capital murder of multiple persons charge a woman who authorities allege stabbed a mother and her daughter to death in Grand Prairie in October.

Jillian Johnson, 41, killed Gloria Booker, 53, and Booker’s mother, Gloria Prince, 71, on Oct. 25 at a residence in the 2500 block of Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie police have said.

Booker and Prince were at their residence when Johnson arrived and an argument over Johnson’s relationship with another relative began, police have said. The argument led to a physical fight and the killings.

The case is being heard in 371st District Court.