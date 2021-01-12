Man found shot to death in parking lot identified as Fort Worth resident, authorities say

A man fatally shot in the back early Sunday and left in a parking lot has been identified as a 25-year-old Fort Worth resident, according to Fort Worth police and officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

The victim was Aquavion D. Anderson of Fort Worth, according to the medical examiner’s website on Tuesday. He died from the gunshot wound to his back and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Early Sunday, Fort Worth police responded to call that someone had been shot and had been taken to a local hospital.

Anderson was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Detectives learned that a friend of Anderson’s had found him wounded in a parking lot in the 8700 block of the South Freeway.

The friend drove Anderson to the hospital, where he died, Fort Worth police said.

Police did not release any other details on the investigation.