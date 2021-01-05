Former Denton County deputy dies while awaiting trial on online solicitation charges

A former patrol sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office who was awaiting trial on online solicitation of a minor charges has died of natural causes, according to authorities and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Weston T. Jordan, 49, died on Dec. 19, almost three years after he was taken into custody in 2018 during a North Texas sex sting operation.

Jordan died from morbid obesity and his death was ruled natural, according to officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges last week following his death, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the former deputy in July 2018 on charges of online solicitation of a minor for sex.

He was fired from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest in March 2018.

The former deputy was arrested shortly after an undercover operation in March 2018 was conducted by the FBI, Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigator posed as a 16-year-old boy and responded to a Craigslist ad posted on March 13, 2018 according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2018.

The ad read, “I’m near UNT. I will host and you must be able to come to me. Race is no issue. Must send a good pic and age with reply. I’m looking for a needy twink.”

Investigators later determined Jordan had placed the ad, the warrant stated.

The undercover officer responded, “I would love to but no car,” and, “Im 16 and white, I live in Hurst.”

The officer even sent Jordan a photo of a clothed boy and the Denton man said he liked it.

The undercover officer also told Jordan he was not experienced and was that a problem.

“That’s fine. No pressure,” Jordan told the undercover officer, according to the warrant.

Jordan stated he would drive to Hurst, but the boy would have to spend the night, according to the warrant.

The undercover officer provided Jordan with the location of 7700 Glenview Drive in Hurst where they could meet.

A few hours later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered Jordan on Glenview Drive in Hurst.

Jordan told the troopers he was there waiting on an 18-year-old man he had met online to give him a ride back to Denton.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.