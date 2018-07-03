Ex-sheriff's deputy used online ad to solicit boy for sex, indictment says

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted an ex-patrol sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff's Office on a charge of using an online ad to solicit a young boy for sex in March.

Grand jurors returned the indictment last week against West Jordan, 47, of Denton, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor for sex.

Jordan was free Tuesday after posting $5,000 bail shortly after his arrest in March. He could not be reached for comment.

If convicted, the ex-deputy faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Jordan was fired as a patrol sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff's Office in March after his arrest.

The former deputy was arrested shortly after an undercover operation conducted by the FBI, Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

An investigator posed as a 16-year-old boy and responded to a Craigslist ad posted on March 13, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram.

The sex ad read, "I'm near UNT. I will host and you must be able to come to me. Race is no issue. Must send a good pic and age with reply. I'm looking for a needy twink."

Investigators later determined Jordan had placed the ad, the warrant stated.

The undercover officer responded, "I would love to but no car," and "Im 16 and white, I live in Hurst."

The officer even sent Jordan a photo of a clothed boy and the Denton man said he liked it.

The undercover officer also told Jordan he was not experienced and was that a problem.

"That's fine. No pressure," Jordan told the undercover officer, according to the warrant.

Jordan stated he would drive to Hurst, but the boy would have to spend the night, according to the warrant.

The undercover officer provided Jordan with the location of 7700 Glenview Drive in Hurst where they could meet.

A few hours later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered Jordan on Glenview Drive in Hurst.

Jordan told the troopers he was there waiting on an 18-year-old man he had met online to give him a ride back to Denton.

He admitted to the troopers that he had conversations with the 18-year-old involving sexual encounters, according to the warrant.