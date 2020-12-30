Fort Worth PD search for man behind Tuesday violent crime spree, including kidnapping

An armed man went on a violent crime spree in southeast Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon that police say began with him attempting to rob a convenience store before he stole a car from a man and his 10-year-old daughter and later kidnapped a woman and her 2-year-old child.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified by police, approached the mother after wrecking the first vehicle he stole, the department said in a news release. He tried to force the mother to leave the car, alone, but she was able to escape with her child, police said.

Police posted a news release Wednesday about the crimes, calling on the public for help and releasing a security video from the store robbery along with a screengrab. The image captures the man, in a face mask and a heavy winter coat with a hood. His eyes are visible.

In the video, he walks into the store and looks at the cashier for a moment before producing a handgun concealed in his right pocket and pointing it at the man.

Anyone who thinks they may know the suspect is asked to call police at 817-392-4375.

The robbery, which occurred at a store in the 3800 block of Mansfield Highway, started the man’s crime spree. Police didn’t describe a motive behind the three violent acts committed in quick succession.

The suspect attempted to shoot the employee in the store, police said, before he left the location.

He then approached a man and his 10-year-old daughter in the 3700 block of Oakhill Street, police said. He pointed a gun at the man’s head, police said, and told them he would kill them both if they didn’t abandon the car. He drove away and, a short distance later, crashed the car.

That’s when police say he went up to the mother and tried to separate her from her car as well as her 2-year-old child.