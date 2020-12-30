Were crimes reported near you in Fort Worth? Check this map to find out.

Fort Worth police responded to 803 criminal complaint calls from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, according to crime data from the city.

The most-reported crime was theft, with 155 thefts reported in that seven-day time period. Assaults were the second most-reported at 104. Fort Worth police also responded to 72 reported auto thefts and 69 reports of car burglaries.

Mostly, the top five most-reported crimes this year were down from the same time period in 2019. Only criminal mischief and assault was reported more in late December 2020 than in 2019, with 79 reports of criminal mischief that week in 2019 compared to 94 this year, and 88 assaults in 2019 compared to 104 this year. In 2019, 208 thefts, 46 auto thefts and 91 burglaries to a car were reported that week.

From Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 this year, police responded to 27 reports of people driving while intoxicated. Last year during that time period, 26 DWIs were reported to Fort Worth police. For more information on reported crimes over the years, visit the city’s crime data visualization.

View the map to see where crimes were reported from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26. Select a dot to see more information about the reported crime, and select filters to focus on different types of reported crimes. The report of a crime does not necessarily indicate that police have determined a crime was committed.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of December 20th, 2020. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.