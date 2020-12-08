What crimes happened near you last week? Check our crime map to find out.

In nine days including the first week of December, 847 crimes were reported in Fort Worth from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7, according to crime data from the city.

The most common type of crime reported was theft, with 170 reports filed with the Fort Worth Police Department from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7. The second most frequent was criminal mischief with 91 reports. Criminal mischief usually means destruction of or tampering with someone’s property, such as graffiti or vandalism.

Last week, 78 assaults and three homicides were also reported in Fort Worth.

Thefts and car burglaries were far less common last week when compared to the same time period in 2019. In 2019 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7, 263 thefts and 144 car burglaries were reported, compared to 170 and 81 last week.

The number of DWIs and auto thefts reported last week were similar to those reported last year in the same time period. Last week, 15 DWIs and 78 auto thefts were reported in Fort Worth. Last year, 16 DWIs and 68 auto thefts were reported in that time period.

The weekly crime map is interactive, and readers can search for specific addresses to view crimes reported nearby. The map shows crime data from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

