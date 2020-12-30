Tenant shoots, kills man attempting Fort Worth home invasion robbery, police say

Two men tried to rob an apartment in north Fort Worth a little after midnight Wednesday morning, but a tenant fired in their direction, striking and killing one of the men, police said.

The man who wasn’t shot fled the scene, Officer Brad Perez, a police spokesman, said in an email.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident Wednesday morning, Perez said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Garden Gate Apartments in the 6900 block of North Beach Street around 12:10 a.m., Perez said. The caller described shooting someone breaking into the person’s son’s apartment, according to a police call log.

Police determined two men had attempted a home invasion robbery when a tenant shot at them.

MedStar was dispatched to the apartment, the call log shows.

Perez didn’t describe when the man was pronounced dead. Responding to a question from the Star-Telegram, he said the “only info I have is what was provided by homicide.”