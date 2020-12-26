At Grapevine resort, Christmas accounts of armed man’s threat, but no suspect, victims

Several people at a Grapevine resort reported to authorities on Friday night that a man with a gun said that he intended to open fire at the national chain’s North Texas hotel.

Law enforcement authorities were searching rooms at the Great Wolf Lodge late Friday, but had not found an assailant or anyone who had been shot, said Amanda McNew, a Grapevine police spokeswoman.

Grapevine police were called about 9 p.m. to the resort and began to search the hotel. Officers assigned to NETCAST, the Northeast Tarrant County Area SWAT Team, were involved in the effort.

Guests gathered outside rooms in a safe indoor area, McNew said.