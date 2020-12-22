Police release a composite image of rape assailant who knocked on Denton woman’s door

Denton police on Tuesday released information about a rape in the city in November and said that they hoped someone would recognize the assailant in a composite image.

Before the crime on Nov. 11, a man knocked about 6:30 p.m. on the door of a woman’s apartment in the 2500 block of Charlotte Street, police said.

The assailant engaged the woman in a casual conversation before he forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police do not know the assailant’s name. They said he is a light-skinned Black man in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He has a muscular build and is about 5-foot-11.

He has short dark hair and dark eyes and a wide nose. He wore black-rimmed, square-shaped glasses. His cheeks were discolored, perhaps from acne scars or freckles.

Police said that the assailant’s description appears similar to the description of a serial burglar who was active between July and September 2019. They said they had not definitively determined that the crimes were committed by the same man.

Someone who has information about the November sexual assault assailant or believes they know his name should call Det. Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727, police said. Someone can offer information anonymously by calling the Denton County Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-388-8477.