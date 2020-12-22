Motorcyclist killed on I-20; Samaritan’s car hit by tractor trailer, bursts into flames

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 20 in Arlington in a traffic accident where a good Samaritan pulled the victim off the highway, Arlington police said.

But a tractor trailer approaching the accident scene, collided with the good Samaritan’s car which then burst into flames.

No injuries were reported in the secondary crash.

The name of the motorcyclist had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon pending notification of relatives.

The accident was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 in Arlington.

The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and was thrown onto the highway, Arlington police said.

The good Samaritan stopped, leaving the vehicle in the roadway, and helped the motorcyclist, Arlington police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, but the victim was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.