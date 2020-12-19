Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Pilot dies in an experimental aircraft crash in Burleson parking lot, authorities say

A plane’s pilot died on Saturday when the aircraft crashed in Burleson, Johnson County officials said.

The single-engine Sonex experimental plane crashed about 2:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 600 block of East Renfro Street, Burleson police said.

The pilot, a man whose name authorities did not release on Saturday, was the only occupant and died at the scene. Another person was injured while trying to rescue the pilot, WFAA-TV, the Star-Telegram’s media partner, reported.

Police did not release the pilot’s name.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash.

