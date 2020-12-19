Tarrant County reports 1,876 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 1,876 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Saturday as hospitalizations rose to the highest number recorded since March.

There were 1,063 hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Friday, an increase of 30 from Thursday’s total, which was then the largest number recorded, according to data from the county public health department. COVID patients are taking up about 20 percent of all hospital beds in the county and 25 percent of all occupied beds, data shows.

The county also continued a grim trend on Saturday with its 13 deaths, making it the 13th consecutive day the county has reported more than 11 deaths.

Information on the deceased wasn’t immediately made available by the public health department on Saturday.

The 1,876 cases reported on Saturday come after the county reported its second-highest ever total, 2,016 cases, on Friday and had days with at least 1,500 cases on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. On Monday, the county reported a single-day high of 22 deaths that brought the county to more than 1,000 total deaths.

The pandemic-high of 2,112 cases was recorded on Nov. 18.

A UT Southwestern report this week suggested Tarrant County could outpace Dallas County by Dec. 29 with daily case counts of 2,500, compared to around 1,700 in Dallas. A UT Southwestern official said part of that has to do with Fort Worth bars, pointing to the packed bars in the Fort Worth Stockyards during the week of National Finals Radio.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announced on Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but wasn’t showing any symptoms.

