Drivers who decline breath test to be subject to blood draw, Tarrant officials remind

Tarrant County prosecutors on Tuesday offered a reminder that drivers suspected of being impaired who decline to take a breath test will be subject to a court-ordered blood test.

Warrants for a drunken driving suspect’s blood were not previously sought at all times. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office in October said that police departments countywide would begin to have access to expedited judicial warrants and blood-draw locations.

Rather than driving, an intoxicated person should use travel via rideshare or taxi, Kacey Fickes, a Tarrant County prosecutor, wrote in a statement.

“We will get your blood if you are driving while intoxicated on our streets,” she wrote.

Tarrant County has in the past launched its no-refusal DWI program around holidays with typically higher numbers of drunken driving cases.

