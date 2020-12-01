Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Denton, police say

A man was shot multiple times and killed in Denton in the overnight hours Tuesday, police said.

His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Denton officers were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Centre Place Drive around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release. Multiple callers stated they heard gunshots, police said.

At least one person, police said, reported seeing a man lying on the ground in a parking lot.

Responding officers found the man unconscious with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release. Medics took him to a hospital and he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

When asked in an email if police could provide any more details of the shooting, Amy Cunningham, a police spokesperson, said “not at this time.”

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation,” she said.

