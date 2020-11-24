Man charged with killing his sister’s ex-boyfriend at Carrollton apartment complex

A man was shot to death Monday night after he confronted his ex-girlfriend at a Carrollton apartment complex, police said.

The brother of the woman was booked into jail early Tuesday in the case.

Carrollton police responded to a shooting call about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Frankford Road.

A man confronted his ex-girlfriend, and minutes later, the woman’s brother got involved, Carrollton police said.

At some point, the man was shot to death. Carrollton police identified the man as 32-year-old Christopher Michael DiCarlo.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The brother of the woman stayed at the scene as Carrollton police arrived.

Carrollton Jail records identified the brother as 26-year-old Rene Trinidad, who was booked into jail just before 1 a.m. on a murder charge. He remained in the Carrollton Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Trinidad and his sister lived at the apartment complex, authorities said.