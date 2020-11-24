Crime
Man charged with killing his sister’s ex-boyfriend at Carrollton apartment complex
A man was shot to death Monday night after he confronted his ex-girlfriend at a Carrollton apartment complex, police said.
The brother of the woman was booked into jail early Tuesday in the case.
Carrollton police responded to a shooting call about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Frankford Road.
A man confronted his ex-girlfriend, and minutes later, the woman’s brother got involved, Carrollton police said.
At some point, the man was shot to death. Carrollton police identified the man as 32-year-old Christopher Michael DiCarlo.
The brother of the woman stayed at the scene as Carrollton police arrived.
Carrollton Jail records identified the brother as 26-year-old Rene Trinidad, who was booked into jail just before 1 a.m. on a murder charge. He remained in the Carrollton Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $750,000 bail.
Trinidad and his sister lived at the apartment complex, authorities said.
