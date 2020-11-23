Here’s how you can get your marijuana charge dropped in Tarrant County

Tarrant County’s District Attorney’s office is offering to drop misdemeanor marijuana charges under one condition: sobriety.

Misdemeanor marijuana charges are the most frequently committed offense in Tarrant County, with 3,750 cases filed last year, according to a press release from the DA’s office Monday night.

“This should be one of the most popular programs in Tarrant County,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a video about the program.

Anyone with an outstanding charge of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana can have the case dismissed if they take three clean drug tests for three consecutive months.

“One of the goals of the criminal justice system is rehabilitation; sobriety is the beginning of that rehabilitation,” Wilson said in the release. “Get sober. Get your case dismissed. Get on with your sober life.”

Not everybody needs to be incarcerated for certain offenses, especially if the person has not been in trouble before and agrees to not use marijuana, Wilson said in the video about the program.

More information is available in a video posted on YouTube about the program at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTkoX8GSWOQ.