Two women seriously wounded in Denton shooting; detectives investigating incident
Two women suffered gunshot wounds Tuesday night in a shooting on East University Drive, Denton police said Wednesday.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.
Denton police responded to the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East University Drive.
The women, both 20 years old, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, Denton police said. The two were taken to a local hospital and their conditions were not available on Wednesday.
Denton police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.
