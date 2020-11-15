Man shot while sleeping Sunday night in Fort Worth apartment, police say

A man was shot while sleeping in his garage apartment Sunday night, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto



A man was inside his garage apartment in the 1600 block of Gould Avenue, about 2.5 blocks from the Fort Worth Stockyards on the Northside, when a bullet flew into the apartment and hit him at about 9:15 p.m.

The man had a superficial wound and went to the hospital. Police did not have suspect information as of Sunday night, and do not know if the man was targeted or if it was a stray bullet.