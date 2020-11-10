Crime
North Richland Hills school locked down during search for men who fired shots in rage
Police on Tuesday arrested three men in connection with a road rage incident in which shots were fired in North Richland Hills.
Fort Worth Christian School was placed on lockdown as police searched for the men near College Circle and Holiday Lane, where the suspects’ vehicle crashed, North Richland Hills police said.
The shots were fired about 11 a.m. near College Circle and Ross Road. No one was injured.
Officers set up a perimeter near the school and searched for the men. The lockdown was formally lifted about 12:15 p.m.
