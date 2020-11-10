Local
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant seriously injured after vehicle struck her
A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant was seriously injured Tuesday morning when a vehicle hit her as she was checking on the victims of a crash, the agency said in a statement.
The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning.
She was on her way to work when she stopped at the crash near Interstate 35 and Berry Street, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Gabbert wrote in the statement. As she stepped out of her vehicle to help the victims, Gabbert said, a vehicle hit her.
Gabbert didn’t say what time the crash occurred. But Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said during the county commissioners meeting around 10:50 a.m. that an officer with the Sheriff’s Office was just hit by a car.
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the crash, Gabbert said.
Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
