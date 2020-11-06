Crime
Video captures armed man robbing Fort Worth smoke shop of undisclosed amount of money
Police asked for help on Friday to identify two men accused of robbing a business at gunpoint Wednesday.
Detectives released store surveillance video of the holdup in hopes that someone would recognize the armed suspect and contact authorities.
Fort Worth police also released a photograph of the second suspect, who stayed near the door and acted as a lookout.
The robbery occurred Wednesday at the Skylight Smoke Shop, 6901 McCart Ave.
The video shows a man who posed as a customer reached into his pocket and brandished a handgun at employees.
The armed suspect walked to the register and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money.
After taking the cash, the suspects fled without firing a shot.
Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4380.
