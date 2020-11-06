Video captures armed man robbing Fort Worth smoke shop of undisclosed amount of money

Police asked for help on Friday to identify two men accused of robbing a business at gunpoint Wednesday.

Detectives released store surveillance video of the holdup in hopes that someone would recognize the armed suspect and contact authorities.

Fort Worth police also released a photograph of the second suspect, who stayed near the door and acted as a lookout.

The robbery occurred Wednesday at the Skylight Smoke Shop, 6901 McCart Ave.

The video shows a man who posed as a customer reached into his pocket and brandished a handgun at employees.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The armed suspect walked to the register and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money.

After taking the cash, the suspects fled without firing a shot.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4380.