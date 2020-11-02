Armed man suspected in shooting, several holdups on the run in Fort Worth, police say

Police were searching on Monday for a teen who is believed to be armed and dangerous and is a suspect in an attempted robbery Sunday morning when a man was shot several times.

The 18-year-old also is a suspect in several other aggravated holdups in southeast Fort Worth neighborhoods.

Fort Worth police identified the teen as Travon Tyrese Davis, who is wanted on multiple aggravated robbery warrants. He is about 6 feet 6 inches tall and 220 pounds, police said.

Detectives believe Darwin Green, 27, of Fort Worth, who was arrested Sunday night, is an accomplice.

Fort Worth police on Monday issued a warning to residents on social media to be on the lookout for Davis because he could be armed with an AK-47 style rifle.

In the Sunday case, patrol officers responded to a shooting at about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of E. Berry St.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Detectives determined the man was shot during an attempted robbery.

Two men in a dark Dodge minivan had exited the vehicle, approached the victim and shot him multiple times, police said.

The van was later found along Highlawn Terrace in south Fort Worth.

Detectives have investigated other aggravated robberies in the past two weeks involving two men in a Dodge minivan matching the same description.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4469 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.