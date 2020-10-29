Traffickers accused of selling teen ‘sex slave’ in Dallas after pistol-whipping her

A Dallas man accused of recruiting a New Mexico teen to be a “sex slave” and pistol-whipping her to obey him has been charged with human trafficking, a federal official said Thursday.

A South Carolina man who is accused of buying the 19-year-old for $5,000 also faces a federal charge of human trafficking in the case, said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for the Northern District of Texas, in a news release.

Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 35, of Dallas, was arrested Wednesday at his home, while Robert Hubert, 66, of Roebuck, South Carolina, was taken into custody last week at his home.

The two face federal charges of conspracy to commit sex trafficking.

If convicted, Hubert and Juarez face a maximum of life in prison.

The 19-year-old was repeatedly sold for commercial sex in 2019 before Juarez advertised her as a “slave” on a fetishism website, where he offered to sell her to the highest bidder, according to the federal criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

Hubert offered $5,000 and later picked her up in Dallas in September 2019, the complaint said. After he putting her in the car, Hubert clamped a metal collar around her neck, threatened to brand her and provided her with a list of “fetishes he likes,” according to the complaint.

While in South Carolina, the woman was required to “be naked all the time.”

At some point, the woman convinced Hubert to let her go and she took a bus back to Dallas, then traveled back to her home in New Mexico, where authorities were alerted about the case.

“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants,” Cox said in the news release. “It’s unthinkable and frankly difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening in our district.”

The complaint written by Special Agent John Perez with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, gave this account of the case:

The teen told federal officials she met Juarez in September 2019 through the social media dating application “MeetMe.”

She lived in New Mexico and Juarez was in Dallas, but she later came to Dallas to visit her boyfriend and had a meeting with Juarez.

Juarez asked her if she wanted to make money, and they arranged to meet at her motel room in Dallas.

At that meeting, Juarez gave her methamphetamine and was physically abusive to her, pistol-whipping her because she would not listen to his commands.

The teen then became his “sex slave” who was sold for commercial sex. The girl told federal authorities she would meet three to four men a day for sex while Juarez paid her with drugs and money.

After the first meeting with Juarez, the teen went back and forth from New Mexico to Dallas at least five times, her airplane tickets paid by Juarez.

The girl told federal authorities she repeatedly came back to Dallas because Juarez threatened her family and he provided her with free drugs.

At one point, Juarez advertised her as a “slave” on a website, where Hubert, whose screen name was “The Darkest Lord,” offered $5,000.

In text messages with Hubert, Juarez referred to the teen as “the property” and bragged that she “submitted fully,” according to the complaint.

“She’s totally dependent on me,” Juarez wrote, according to federal documents.

“SWEET,” Hubert answered. “I will take the slave.”

Juarez and Hubert met at a Dallas gas station where the transaction was completed. Hubert put the teen in his car and drove to South Carolina.

Once they arrived at his home, Hubert placed in her a room he described as a “dungeon.”

After several days, the teen texted Juarez, pleading for help:

“I’m afraid if I don’t do something, he’s going to hurt me,” she said.

“Endure what you have to,” Juarez responded. “He’ll punish you whip you ... but not kill you.”

One day, the teen convinced Hubert to allow her to call her father in New Mexico.

Her father told federal authorities he received a call from his daughter telling him she had been sold to a man in South Carolina for $5,000.

On the same call, her father talked to Hubert and begged him to let his daughter go.

Hubert said he would release her if he was paid $5,000, sending the teen’s father a contract signed by Hubert and Juarez as proof of the “sale.”

Her father convinced Hubert to put his daughter on a bus to Dallas, but he never paid the $5,000.

This summer, federal officials received a tip from an employee at a New Mexico hospital that a patient was a possible victim of human trafficking, according to the federal complaint.

That possible victim was the teen.

“These despicable people who enrich themselves by exploiting the innocent have no place amongst law-abiding citizens,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas, in a news release. “Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities, either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp, should be viewed as a vicious predator.”