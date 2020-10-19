Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Former roommate arrested in Haltom City shooting that leaves man seriously injured

Fort Worth

A Haltom City man was seriously injured Saturday after he was shot several times by his former roommate in the 3900 block of Woodlane Ave. in Haltom City, police said.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth in serious condition. His condition was unavailable on Monday. His 59-year-old former roommate was arrested at the scene.

Haltom City police had not released the name of the suspect pending his arraignment on Monday. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Haltom City police responded to a shooting call about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case should call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service