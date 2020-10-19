Former roommate arrested in Haltom City shooting that leaves man seriously injured

A Haltom City man was seriously injured Saturday after he was shot several times by his former roommate in the 3900 block of Woodlane Ave. in Haltom City, police said.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth in serious condition. His condition was unavailable on Monday. His 59-year-old former roommate was arrested at the scene.

Haltom City police had not released the name of the suspect pending his arraignment on Monday. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Haltom City police responded to a shooting call about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case should call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.