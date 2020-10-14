Fort Worth police arrest third suspect in January killing of teenage Arlington girl

Police have arrested a third suspect in the January killing of a teenage girl in Fort Worth.

Christopher Williams was booked Friday on suspicion of capital murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Fort Worth police accused Williams in the Jan. 12 shooting death of Cheyenne Moore, 17, of Arlington. Moore, a student at Arlington Martin High School, was shot in the 5700 block of East Rosedale Street. Her brother drove her to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died.

Police in March arrested Adrian Robinson, 19, on suspicion of capital murder for retaliation in connection with Moore’s killing. A grand jury in May indicted Robinson on that charge and others.

Robinson was also charged in March in 396th District Court with murder in connection with the shooting death of Anjonae Eubanks, which occurred three days before Moore was killed.

Fort Worth police in March also arrested Braylin Brown, 19, in Moore’s killing. He was booked on suspicion of capital murder for retaliation.

Brown is a member of the Lake Como Crips gang, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office wrote in a motion it filed seeking an increase of his bond in another case. Brown was indicted on a murder charge in May.

Fort Worth police have declined to release details of the results of investigations of the killings.

Eubanks, 33, was shot in the head on Jan. 9. She was near the front door of a house in the 6400 block of Canyon Circle Drive when police arrived. She was pronounced dead there.