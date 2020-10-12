Fort Worth man sentenced to 30 years for using phone to record assault of infant

A Fort Worth man who videotaped a sexual assault of a infant by a woman has been sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison, according to federal officials on Monday.

The woman was sentenced to 15 years for the sexual assault of the 5-month-old.

Chester Devin Leban, 34, was sentenced last week to the maximum time on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child. He had pleaded guilty to the federal charge in January.

Emily Conner also pleaded guilty in January.

Both were ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release.

Fort Worth police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in July 2018. Leban’s ex-wife alerted police of child pornography on Leban’s cell phone.

When questioned by detectives, Leban admitted to using his cell phone to record a sexual encounter between Conner and the infant.