Fort Worth man sentenced to 30 years for using phone to record assault of infant
A Fort Worth man who videotaped a sexual assault of a infant by a woman has been sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison, according to federal officials on Monday.
The woman was sentenced to 15 years for the sexual assault of the 5-month-old.
Chester Devin Leban, 34, was sentenced last week to the maximum time on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child. He had pleaded guilty to the federal charge in January.
Emily Conner also pleaded guilty in January.
Both were ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release.
Fort Worth police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in July 2018. Leban’s ex-wife alerted police of child pornography on Leban’s cell phone.
When questioned by detectives, Leban admitted to using his cell phone to record a sexual encounter between Conner and the infant.
