Woman surrenders after she fires at Dallas officers, officer returns fire, police say

A woman was taken into custody in Dallas on Thursday night after she opened fire at police officers and an officer returned fire, at which point she surrendered, the department said.

The woman, who wasn’t identified, was uninjured and no officers were hurt.

Undercover deployment officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to an active shooter on foot call in the 18700 block of Lina Street, police said. They reportedly observed a woman shooting and called uniformed officers to come to the scene.

Those officers, police said, approached the woman and gave her loud verbal commands. That’s when police said she discharged her weapon and a uniformed officer returned fire.

She surrendered and police placed her into custody.

She was transported to the Jack Evans Police Headquarters to be interviewed, police said.