Fort Worth police link suspects to eight South Hulen Street-area robberies this month

A woman who had 51 bills grabbed from her hand after a trip to an ATM was among eight victims of robberies committed together by three suspects in the South Hulen Street area of Fort Worth at separate times this month, police alleged Tuesday.

Isaiah James, 17, was booked on suspicion of robbery in one of the cases and is a suspect in the others. The other suspects are a 16-year-old whose name police did not release and an adult who was not in custody Tuesday afternoon.

The robberies occurred between Nov. 10 and Nov. 15, police said.

On Nov. 10, a customer entered the Jack In the Box drive-thru at 1001 South Freeway. Two males struck the customer in the face through an open vehicle window, police said. The victim got out of the vehicle to defend himself and the suspects threw out his belongings and stole his vehicle, phone and wallet.

On Nov. 12 a customer of Chase Bank at 4600 S. Hulen St. entered the ATM lane and withdrew cash. After making the withdrawal, she pulled forward to leave the bank. A white pickup truck pulled around the victim’s vehicle and parked perpendicular in front of it. The driver-side door opened and a suspect grabbed onto the cash, which was in the victim’s hand, police said. Another suspect came to the driver-side door, and the suspects punched the victim in the head at least 11 times, police said.

Later that day, another customer entered the same ATM lane. After withdrawing money, he drove his vehicle to the front of the bank and was approached by two males. One of the suspects put his hands on the victim’s door handle, and another suspect raised his hands toward the victim’s vehicle as the victim drove forward from the bank, police said. The victim heard “several quick pops” and realized an assailant was shooting at him.

On Nov. 16, two customers stopped at Buffalo Wild Wings at 5601 Hulen St. to pick up a to-go order. As the driver got out of the vehicle, four males approached the vehicle and one suspect opened the passenger-side door and punched the victim on the side of his head, police said. Another suspect opened the driver-side door and also punched the victim in the head. The victim was thrown out of the vehicle and both of those suspects got into the vehicle and drove from the restaurant.

Police said that they suspect James and the other assailants also were involved in robberies at La Gran Plaza, Michaels, a plasma center, and Abuelo’s.