76-year-old woman critical after being mauled by 3 pit bulls in Dallas, police say

A 76-year-old woman was critically injured Friday when three pit bulls mauled her in Dallas, police said.

The woman was attacked at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Coleshire Drive and Starkey Street.

The victim, whose name police did not immediately release, was taken to a hospital.

After the woman was injured, Dallas Animal Services took possession of the dogs. That city department will issue tickets to the dogs’ owner and refer the case to a grand jury, police said.

