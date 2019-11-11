Man stabs driver, who then runs him over, in road rage argument in Fort Worth, police say 

A man stabbed a driver who then ran him over in what started as a road rage argument in Fort Worth, police say.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, a road rage incident at 2310 Ridgmar Blvd. developed into an argument. One man pulled out a knife and stabbed a driver, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

The man who was stabbed got in his car and tried to drive away. The other man jumped in front of the car and started to damage the front windshield, but fell under the car and was run over as the stabbing victim fled, police said.

The stabbing victim refused medical transport and was in stable condition Sunday night, police said. The other man was being evaluated by medical personnel at a local hospital.

