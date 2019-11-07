Man was masturbating outdoors in view of walking Haltom High student, police say

Two Haltom High School students were the victims of separate crimes near the school on consecutive mornings this week, police said.

A 17-year-old Haltom High School student was walking toward the school at about 8 a.m. Wednesday on Haltom Road. As she passed Northern Cross Boulevard, she noticed a 5-foot-9 white man in his early 20s with brown hair standing at the intersection, wearing a dark green jacket and black pants, Haltom City police said.

The man said, “Hello,” and the student said the same. The girl continued north, and the man walked south. Later in her walk, she saw him standing at another intersection.

At a break in a brick wall the girl was walking next to, she saw the same man masturbating with his pants pulled down, police said. The girl screamed, and the man fled west through the neighborhood. When she arrived at school, the girl told a police officer assigned there about the crime.

Then on Thursday, a 16-year-old student was walking at about 7:30 a.m. from Buffalo Ridge Park toward Haltom High when a male ran up to her and grabbed her breasts, police said. The male then ran west through the park.

The assailant has a similar build to the man in the Wednesday crime, police said.

Someone with information on either crime should call the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000 or Dispatch at 817-281-1000, police said.