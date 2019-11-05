Arlington shooting victim dies and the man police arrested now faces a murder charge

A man who was shot in the head Thursday in Arlington was pronounced dead about 11 p.m. Monday, police said.

Earlier police said that emergency personnel did not expect the man to survive his injuries.

Forrest Davis, 24, was shot on the same block where he lived, which is the 3600 block of San Rafael Drive, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Halloween.

Although his named was listed on the medical examiner’s website over the weekend, police said Davis was in grave condition Saturday afternoon at a hospital.

Michael Callihan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens police assisted in apprehending Callihan, who was seen running from the scene prior to Arlington officers arriving, police said.

The aggravated assault charge will be upgraded to murder because the victim has died.

Investigators located surveillance video which showed the shooting.

A motive is still undetermined based upon what has been characterized by police as non-cooperation by the suspect.