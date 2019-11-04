Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl who may have been abducted, police say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for 2-year-old Jaya Trevino (right) who may be with Juan Trevino (left). National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 2-year-old girl out of San Antonio Monday night.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help to find Jaya Ailani Trevino, who was last seen Monday. She is described as white, 3-feet tall and 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with purple lettering that says “Big Sister” and a Pamper diaper.

Police are searching for Juan Trevino in connection to Jaya’s disappearance and possible abduction. Trevino was driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate #MKS1273.

Trevino was described as a 33-year-old white man who is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue Nike T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He also has several tattoos on both arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear.

Trevino took Jaya from his estranged wife’s house after kicking down the door, KXAN reported. Trevino threatened his estranged wife with violence and assaulted her, then then grabbed Jaya and ran out of the house, according to KXAN.

Law enforcement believe Jaya is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone who sees her or has information on her disappearance can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department at 210-335-4630.