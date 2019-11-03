11-year-old found dead in parents’ bedroom in Cedar Hill; police investigating

A Fort Worth teen died early Tuesday after accidentally being shot by a friend, Fort Worth police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An 11-year-old boy was found dead in his parents’ bedroom in Cedar Hill Saturday, police said.

Police were called at 7:43 p.m. to the 900 block of South Highland, where the child was found dead.

The child’s grandfather was watching his grandchildren, an 11-year-old and 8-year-old, while the children’s parents were at an event, according to Cedar Hill police. The grandfather was downstairs watching TV with the 8-year-old, and the 11-year-old was playing video games upstairs.

The grandfather heard a noise and went upstairs, where he found the 11-year-old on the floor of the bedroom. A handgun was on the floor nearby.

Both children attend Cedar Hill School District, and the schools will be coordinating any counseling services needed on campus, Cedar Hill police said in a Facebook post. The child’s name was not released by police.

“This is a very difficult time for the family, friends and our community. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers,” police said in the Facebook post.

Cedar Hill police are investigating the child’s death.