Crime

Man shot in head in Arlington not expected to survive, police say; suspect arrested

A man who was shot in the head Thursday in Arlington is not expected to survive, police said.

Forrest Davis, 24, was shot on the same block where he lives, which is the 3600 block of San Rafael Drive, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Davis was in grave condition Saturday afternoon at a hospital, police said.

Michael Callihan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens police assisted in apprehending Callihan.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  