Man shot in head in Arlington not expected to survive, police say; suspect arrested

A man who was shot in the head Thursday in Arlington is not expected to survive, police said.

Forrest Davis, 24, was shot on the same block where he lives, which is the 3600 block of San Rafael Drive, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Davis was in grave condition Saturday afternoon at a hospital, police said.

Michael Callihan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens police assisted in apprehending Callihan.