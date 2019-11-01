Medical alert dog stolen in burglary of Arlington veteran’s apartment, authorities say

A mastiff who assists an Arlington veteran as a medical alert dog was stolen two weeks ago in a burglary of his apartment, police said.

The assailant broke a side window to enter 32-year-old Emmanuel Bernadin’s apartment on Jefferson Court Lane and left through the back door, according to a police report. The burglary occurred on Oct. 19 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Jewelry, electronics, cash and Rosalyn, a 2-year-old dog, were stolen, according to the report.

Someone with information about the burglary or thinks they know where Rosalyn is should call Detective Kate Phillips at 817-459-6482, police said. Such a person can submit an anonymous tip by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW