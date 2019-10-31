Man dead, 2 in custody following overnight shooting in Irving, police say

Guillermo Lorenzo was arrested on a charge of murder Thursday in connection to a shooting in Irving around midnight in which a man was killed. He was the suspected shooter, police said, and another suspect was arrested for unrelated warrants. Courtesy of the Irving Police Department

A man is dead and two people are in custody following a shooting in Irving overnight Thursday, police said.

Police responded around midnight to the 800 block of East Third Street for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot and a suspect in the front yard of the residence, police said.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, identified as Guillermo Lorenzo, on a charge of murder. His bond hasn’t been set.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital, police said. He died from his injuries in the hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tactical units responded to a residence on East Third Street, believing an additional suspect, Alex Munoz, was inside, police said. But he wasn’t there, police said, and officers located him at a hotel in Grand Prairie.

He was arrested for unrelated warrants, police said.

Lorenzo and Munoz were in Irving Jail Thursday.

Police believe an argument between the victim and another man preceded the shooting, according to media reports.