Five suspects in a methamphetamine operation arrested by Parker County officials

Parker County authorities made five arrests and seized more than $17,000 in cash and methamphetamine valued at more than $9,500 in an investigation conducted with the help of the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The investigation began after an official with the Parker County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from a concerned resident, according to a news release from Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

The investigation centered around a woman named Karen Frances Ivey, 58, who is suspected of being the main drug distributor, the release said. Ivey faces a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was taken into federal custody.

Two additional suspects were also arrested during the execution of a search warrant, the release said. Lauren Elizabeth Milazzo, 31, faces a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. Also arrested was Chad Dewayne Mosley, 43, who is being held by federal agents for an unspecified reason, the release said.

Mosley and Milazzo were taken into federal custody, where they remained Thursday. Bonds were denied in each case, the release said.

Investigators went to a residence in the 100 block of Granny B Road in Millsap, which was a suspected place of methamphetamine sales.

During an investigation in Willow Park, investigators saw a vehicle that had been identified at the Millsap residence, and learned the driver of that vehicle was Melinda Lanell Smith, 41.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession, the release said. Smith is facing possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify charges, the release said.

Smith was also held on a warrant out of Erath County for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000 and withheld on the Erath County charge, the release said.

The investigation led detectives to Darrell Dewayne Wise, 55, who had been living at the Millsap address and was suspected of selling methamphetamine in different areas of North Texas, the release said.

Investigators conducted further surveillance at a residence in the 4800 block of Marshall Street in Forest Hill, and concluded that suspects were taking methamphetamine from Tarrant County to Parker and Palo Pinto counties.

A traffic stop was attempted on Wise, but he fled from sheriff’s deputies and crashed his vehicle in the 6900 block of Baker Road. Wise ran into a wooded area and hid after the crash, the release said.

Investigators considered Wise armed and dangerous, and he was wanted in connection with a warrant out of Tarrant County for possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

Deputies contacted troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Weatherford Police K-9 unit to assist in the search for Wise. Wise was found less than 100 yards from the crash, hiding in a ravine after a search that lasted less than an hour, the release said.

A loaded firearm was located where Wise was hiding. Wise was arrested and is facing charges of evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, the release said. His bond was set at $40,000. Bond was withheld on Wise for the Tarrant County charge.

During the execution of the search warrant at a Forest Hill residence on Wednesday, authorities seized more than $17,000 in currency believed to be illegal drug profits, along with seven ounces of methamphetamine, the release said.