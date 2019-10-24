Fort Worth
Two people found shot to death in Fort Worth motel room, police say
Two people were found shot to death Thursday afternoon inside a Fort Worth motel room, police said.
The bodies were discovered about 1 p.m. at a Motel 6 in the 4200 block of the South Freeway service road.
A Fort Worth police spokesman did not release a preliminary assessment of whether one or more of the deaths were criminal.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office was at the scene in a first-floor room. A pathologist will determine the manner of the deaths.
The medical examiner had not identified the bodies as of Thursday evening.
A motel employee said that a man and woman had been guests in the room.
