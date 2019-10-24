Two people found shot to death in Fort Worth motel room, police say

Two people were found shot to death Thursday afternoon inside a Fort Worth motel room, police said.

The bodies were discovered about 1 p.m. at a Motel 6 in the 4200 block of the South Freeway service road.

A Fort Worth police spokesman did not release a preliminary assessment of whether one or more of the deaths were criminal.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office was at the scene in a first-floor room. A pathologist will determine the manner of the deaths.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The medical examiner had not identified the bodies as of Thursday evening.

A motel employee said that a man and woman had been guests in the room.