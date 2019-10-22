Jamba Juice manager reported holdup in Southlake. Now she’s charged with making it up

The former general manager of Jamba Juice in Southlake has been charged with making a false report in February, when she said the business had been robbed at gunpoint.

After they investigated the report, Southlake detectives found missing details in the manager’s story, police say.

Amanda Topolinski was later arrested and admitted to fabricating the holdup as she had been accused of stealing money from the store’s safe for the last three months, according to Southlake police Facebook post.

Topolinski was charged earlier this month with false alarm or report and possession of a controlled substance.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Topolinski has been free on $2,500 bail since her arrest in February.

Southlake police responded to the robbery call about 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Jamba Juice, 222 State St. in Southlake.

Southlake police arrived within a minute and checked the area for a suspect, but they couldn’t find one.

Topolinski is accused of telling Southlake police a white or Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket, jeans, a blue hat and sunglasses came into the store, brandished a gun and demanded money from the safe.

Southlake detectives began checking video footage of Southlake Town Square, and no one matching Topolinski’s description had been in Jamba Juice.

On the possession charge, the 33-year-old Watauga woman is accused of having heroin in her purse when Southlake police searched her.

Jamba Juice in Southlake closed in March.