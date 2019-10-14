Resignation of Fort Worth officer who killed woman prompts nationwide calls for arrest

SHARE COPY LINK

National leaders and local politicians reacted to the resignation of a Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a woman inside her home early Saturday morning.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed by an officer in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Her neighbor had called a non-emergency police number to ask if someone could check on the house because the door was open.

On Monday afternoon, the officer who shot Jefferson was identified as Aaron Dean. Dean resigned from the police department Monday morning before a scheduled interview with the Major Case Unit. Chief Ed Kraus said he would have fired Dean if he had not resigned.

Over the weekend and on Monday, #AtatianaJefferson was trending on Twitter. On Monday evening, a new hashtage appeared: #AaronDean.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s what some local and national leaders and activists had to say.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said on Twitter that Dean’s resignation was not enough and that he should be in jail.

The ofcr resigning is not good enough! @tarrantcountyda should file charges now and he should be behind bars! And where is the @NRA? Once again they prove to the world that rigorous defense of 2nd Amd doesn’t extend to black America. Justice4 #AtatianaJefferson https://t.co/fOIVgBDZeG — Marc Veasey (@MarcVeasey) October 14, 2019

In an interview with the Star-Telegram on Sunday, Veasey said the officer who shot Jefferson made a very quick judgment call and it made “absolutely no sense at all.”

S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for Jefferson’s family, called Dean’s resignation “a slap in the face.”

The resignation of Aaron Dean from the @fortworthpd is a slap in the face to the family of Atatiana Jefferson. He should have been fired the night he murdered Atatiana. Being allowed to resign instead of being arrested for his criminal misconduct provides no solace to this family pic.twitter.com/BlvfcSchN0 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 14, 2019

Jefferson’s brother, Adarius Carr, also said the officer who killed his sister should be arrested at a press conference Monday.

Mayor Betsy Price released a statement Monday after the Fort Worth police press conference.

“Justice is critical here – but it will not bring back the life of a young woman who was taken too soon. This is a pivotal moment in our city, and we will act swiftly with transparency,” she wrote.

My open letter to the community. - Mayor Betsy pic.twitter.com/LqoY8q8uJK — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) October 14, 2019

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, encouraged the police department to conduct their investigation with transparency.

Atatiana Jefferson’s death is a devastating loss, and I mourn alongside her loved ones and community.



I strongly urge the Fort Worth Police Department to complete their investigation with transparency. Our justice system, in times like this, must build faith with its community. — Royce West (@RoyceWestTX) October 14, 2019

Color of Change, an online racial justice organization, also tweeted that Dean should be arrested.

#AaronDean must be arrested for the murder of #AtatianaKoquiceJefferson immediately.



And there must be an independent investigation. Officials need to appoint a special prosecutor NOW.



Sign the petition: https://t.co/M0vkYzxdEy — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) October 14, 2019

Fort Worth activist Cory L. Hughes tweeted District Attorney Sharon Wilson’s number and encouraged people to call her about Dean’s resignation and arrest.

Activist Shaun King, who has 1.1 million followers on Twitter, also tweeted about Dean.

BREAKING: The Fort Worth Police Officer who murdered #AtatianaJefferson is named Aaron Dean.



He was allowed to resign this morning instead of being fired. Chief just said he "planned to fire him later today," but that he quit before he could fire him.



We don't believe you. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 14, 2019

Talk show host Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted his belief that Dean was allowed to resign, so he would not have a termination on his record.

Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, tweeted that Dean should face prosecution for criminal and civil rights violations.