Family of woman killed by Fort Worth police demands outside investigation of department

The family of a woman shot and killed by Fort Worth police in her home Saturday called for an independent investigation into the Fort Worth police department during a press conference Monday.

Atatiana Jefferson’s family and their attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said they do not trust the Fort Worth police department to investigate the shooting themselves.

Merritt said the FBI, Department of Justice or another outside agency should examine the department’s policies and procedures because the department is “incompetent to investigate themselves.”

“They created a deadly situation and responded in a way that is not unique to the city of Fort Worth,” Merritt said. “Anyone other than the city of Fort Worth, who is obviously incompetent to investigate itself, should be called in.”

Jefferson was shot at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after her neighbor called police to request a welfare check at the home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

Police said the officer did not announce he was with police and that the woman’s 8-year-old nephew was inside the room when Jefferson was shot.

Merritt mentioned Jacqueline Craig, whose 2016 arrest was captured on video and brought complaints of excessive force, and previous shootings in Fort Worth by police officers.

“This is a pattern for that department, and it seems common when dealing with people of African-American descent,” he said.

Merritt also questioned the officers’ response to what started as a concerned neighbor’s phone call. The officers parked near the house but not in front of it, did not identify themselves and went into the backyard of the house instead of the open front door.

Merritt described their response as the “equivalent of SWAT.”

“We believe that the fact that this was a black neighborhood had a role in their response to it; the fact that they showed up in SWAT rather than your friendly neighborhood cop,” he said.

The family also questioned why the officer who killed Jefferson had not been arrested. Adarius Carr, Jefferson’s brother, said the officer should be in handcuffs. The officer, whose name has not been released by police, was scheduled to be interviewed Monday by the Major Case Unit.

Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said her 8-year-old son saw Jefferson get shot by police. The two had been playing video games when they heard noises out back. Jefferson went to investigate and looked through the window; the officer in the backyard yelled, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and shot her less than a second later, according to body camera footage released by police.

At a press conference Sunday, police said they did not know why the officer did not identify himself.

Amber Carr said her sister was close with her nephews and taught them responsibility. She said it was her 8-year-old son who told her Jefferson had been shot by police.

“The first time I got to see him and pick him up from a facility, the first thing he told me was he was sad because police shot his aunt,” she said. “He was the one who actually told me what happened.”

Jefferson was a biology major from Xavier University in Louisiana. She was considering going back to med school and had moved home to help her mother, who was having health problems, her family said.