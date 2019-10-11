Woman bumped into man at Grapevine store who was recording up her dress, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 57-year-old man recorded cellphone video up a woman’s dress while she shopped at a store in Grapevine, police said Friday.

The woman was at the Walmart in the 1600 block of West State Highway 114 when she took a step backward at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and bumped into a man. He was bent over with his cellphone under her dress, Grapevine police said.

The man walked away, and the victim called 911 as she followed the man to the front of the store, police said. Her description to dispatchers helped police identify the man in the parking lot.

Leroy Grove of Grapevine was booked Thursday at the Tarrant County Jail on suspicion of improper photography or visual recording. Bond was set at $1,500.

Detectives discovered on Grove’s phone recordings of multiple victims that appear to have been taken in different locations. Someone who believes they have had contact with Grove and feels they could be a victim are encouraged to call Grapevine police on the non-emergency line, 817-410-8127.