Security officer accused in sexual assault of suspected thief at Grapevine Mills Mall

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Burlington Coat Factory loss prevention officer at Grapevine Mills Mall is accused in the sexual assault of a suspected shoplifter, and detectives believe other women may have been assaulted by the man.

After the man’s arrest Thursday at his North Richland Hills apartment, Grapevine detectives obtained a search warrant and inspected his phone, where authorities found photographs of other women in his loss prevention office in the Burlington Coat Factory.

Grapevine police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Alex Landry.

He faces a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grapevine detectives began an investigation on July 7 when a woman reported being sexually assaulted at Grapevine Mills Mall.

She told authorities Landry caught her allegedly stealing merchandise from a Forever 21 in the mall.

She later admitted to stealing items from Forever 21.

The woman and her fiance walked out of Forever 21, but they were stopped by a man who identified himself as mall security, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday.

The woman was told she was seen stealing and she needed to go to an office. Her fiance was told to remain where he was and that mall security would meet with him, according to the warrant.

Once inside the office, the security guard took a photo of her and her driver’s license with his cell phone.

He told her that based on the amount of merchandise stolen that it would be a felony, according to the warrant.

The guard told her she could get arrested or “she could fix it,” according to the warrant.

The woman was confused by the statement and offered to pay for the items, but the guard told her she could not pay for it.

At that point, the guard ordered her to stand and raise her dress so he could make sure she didn’t have anything else on her. The woman questioned the guard on whether he was really a guard. He then showed her a security badge on his cell phone.

The woman begged the guard not to call for a female Grapevine officer to search and arrest her because she had outstanding warrants and didn’t want to go to jail.

At some point, the guard pulled down his pants and she performed a sex act on him, according to the warrant. He then is accused of sexually assaulting her.

After the assault, the woman left the office and found her fiance.

The sexual assault occurred on May 6, according to police.

Grapevine detectives do not know the identities of the other women who Landry had photographed, so authorities have asked them to call Grapevine police at 871-410-3200 during regular business hours, and 817-410-8127 after hours.