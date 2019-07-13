Man, woman from Odessa killed in Grapevine crash

A man and woman from Odessa in their 60’s with the same last name were killed in a crash on State Highway 114 in Grapevine Friday night, police said. A car struck their car as they were stopped at a stoplight.

A man and woman from Odessa are dead after they were stopped at a traffic light on State Highway 114 in Grapevine Friday evening and a car traveling at a high rate of speed struck them, police said.

Patricia Nealy, 65, and Craig Nealy, 62, died in a hospital after the crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. They were passengers in the car, police said, and the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that struck them was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Police determined that just after 7 p.m. Friday a gray Hyundai Elantra crashed into a black Mazda 3 occupied by the pair from Odessa that was stopped at a traffic light on eastbound State Highway 114 at Main Street. The driver of the Mazda was able to get out, police said, but Grapevine firefighters had to extricate the two passengers.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said, but there were no other injuries.

Witnesses reported the Hyundai was travelling fast, police said. Investigators are looking into any additional factors that could have contributed to the crash.