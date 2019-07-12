Crime
Man stabbed to death at southeast Fort Worth apartment building, police say
A man was stabbed to death Friday night at a southeast Fort Worth apartment building, police said.
The victim was stabbed about 7 p.m. at a building in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road, police said.
Authorities had not released the victim’s name or age late Friday.
Homicide detectives were investigating, and police had not reported an arrest Friday night.
