Man stabbed to death at southeast Fort Worth apartment building, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was stabbed to death Friday night at a southeast Fort Worth apartment building, police said.

The victim was stabbed about 7 p.m. at a building in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road, police said.

Authorities had not released the victim’s name or age late Friday.

Homicide detectives were investigating, and police had not reported an arrest Friday night.