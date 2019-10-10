Missing girl, 12, was last seen leaving Fort Worth middle school, authorities say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday leaving a Fort Worth middle school remained missing two days later, police said Thursday.

Zahraa Khudairis is 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing a gray sweater and jeans when she was last seen at Rosemont Middle School in the 1500 block of West Seminary Drive, police said.

Someone with information about Zahraa should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.