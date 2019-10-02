Fort Worth police search for missing 21-year-old man with autism, mental challenges

SHARE COPY LINK

Police were searching late Wednesday for a 21-year-old man with autism and mental challenges who was last seen in south Fort Worth.

Ricardo Ivy is black, about 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the MHMR of Tarrant County building in the 1300 block of Circle Drive, Ivy was wearing a gray polo-type shirt with green, white and blue stripes. He also was wearing hunter green cargo shorts and blue and white tennis shoes, police said.

Police responded to a missing person call about 4:15 p.m. at Ladera Palms Apartments in the 4500 block of Campus Drive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At 10 p.m, a police spokesman said a missing person detective was at the scene and was expanding the search area.

Someone who knows where Ivy is should call police at 817-392-4222.